PINK (nee Orth) Colleen Elfreda 3.2.1935 - 15.12.2019
Beloved wife of Kerry (dec.) and adored and loving mother and mother-in-law of Virginia and Robert Gangell, Michelle and Lee Shaw, Nicole and Chris Fletcher, and Stephen Pink.
Much loved mama and great-mama Pink of Alicia and Craig McKean, Liam and Charlie; Georgia and Matthew Perry, Fraser and Lewis; Jacob and Hayley Gangell, Tom and Will; Toby and Joann Gangell and Xavier; Eloise Fletcher and Robbie Neill; Hamish and Taylor Fletcher; Lucas Shaw and Jess Lester; Jackson Shaw and Biba Fotheringham.
So shall your loved ones
Love and keep on living
Speaking your name
In steadfastness and pride
Knowing that though your mortal self is sleeping
While we remember you -
You have not died.
Private cremation.
VINCENT FUNERAL SERVICES
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 17, 2019