Colin LANSDELL
Colin LANSDELL

Colin LANSDELL

Colin LANSDELL

Colin LANSDELL Notice
LANSDELL Colin 28.7.1926-12.6.2019



Passed away peacefully at Tyler Village, Prospect Vale, in his 93rd year.



Dearly beloved husband of Beverley (dec). Cherished father and father in law of Greg and Maxine, and Rod and Cheryl, and their families.



Devoted and adored Pop of Olivia, and Sebastian Groves, and great grandfather to Darcy.



Dearly loved Pop of Donald, and Belinda, and great grandfather to Lily and Paige.



Beloved son of Morris (Bill) and Corrie, loved brother of Morris, Lawrence, Brian (all dec) and Phillip.



Our heartfelt thanks to nurses and carers at Tyler Village for their dedication and companionship.



Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Examiner on June 14, 2019
