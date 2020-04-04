Home
TM Foley (Nicholas Lee)
16 Invermay Road, Invermay
Launceston, Tasmania 7248
(03) 6334 3388
Colin Archie ELMER


1943 - 2020
Colin Archie ELMER Notice
ELMER Colin Archie 20.09.1943 - 30.03.2020 Tim, Angela and Simon announce the passing of their dear dad in palliative care at the Deloraine hospital on March 30th 2020. He was 76 and now joins our beloved Mum Norma in heaven. Brother to Zoe (dec), Kevin, Rex, Kaye and Dennis. Pop to Brandon, Carly, Madison, Kristy, Hugh, Jesse, John-Henry, Bill and James. He will be greatly missed by his extended family. A private service was held at the Deloraine lawn cemetery on the 1.4.2020 by Rev Alan Bulmer. 'Together Forever' T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Apr. 4, 2020
