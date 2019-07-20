COCUM Clive Walter Was born in Newtown Geelong, in 1942 and passed away Sunday July 14, 2019. He discovered his talent for painting at an early age, winning his first art competition at aged 10. He went onto study at the prestigious Art Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne under the likes of John Olsen, Ian Armstrong and Fred Williams. He spent the next 10 years as the light housekeeper at Wilsons Promontory, King Island, Deal Island and Port Hicks. He settled on Flinders Island in 1974 with his second wife Marie, raising 2 daughters, Christiane and Gabriele whilst inspired by the rugged terrain and beautiful landscape and environment. He continued to paint extensively throughout his life. Clive is remembered by his ability to charm and befriend all he met and his wonderful artwork. He is survived by 3 daughters, 2 grandchildren and his previous wife and partner. The funeral will be held on Tuesday July 23, 2019 at the Christchurch Anglican Church in Geelong, Victoria. Published in The Examiner on July 20, 2019