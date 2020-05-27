Home
Clarice May DENT


1935 - 2020
Clarice May DENT Notice
DENT Clarice May 4.2.1935 - 25.5.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved and loving wife of Kevin for 61 years. Loved and loving Mother, Mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan of Richard and Peggy-Sue, Amanda, Emma, Casey and Adrianna; Vanessa and Brett Mitchell, Bradley, Trent and Savannah, and Ava. A sincere thank you to our special friend Sam for her love and support. Private funeral as per Covid-19 restrictions. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2020
