DENT Clarice May 4.2.1935 - 25.5.2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved and loving wife of Kevin for 61 years. Loved and loving Mother, Mother-in-law, Nan and Great Nan of Richard and Peggy-Sue, Amanda, Emma, Casey and Adrianna; Vanessa and Brett Mitchell, Bradley, Trent and Savannah, and Ava. A sincere thank you to our special friend Sam for her love and support. Private funeral as per Covid-19 restrictions. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388
Published in The Examiner on May 27, 2020