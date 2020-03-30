Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence James (Andy) ANDREWS


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Clarence James (Andy) ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS Clarence James (Andy) Ex R.A.N Born at the Pilot Station Low head on 2.4.1923 Died peacefully at Ainslie Low Head, 29.3.2020 Only son of Charles and Amy. Loved little bother of Sylvia, Una and Ena. Husband of Dora for almost 72 years. Father of Douglas (dec.), Maria, Steven, Rosalie (dec.), Linda and David. Father-in-law of Peter, Elly, Danny, Peter, Nicole; Richard and Loretta. "Poppy Andy" and "Old Pop" to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them all and we loved him. Special thanks to Dr Tim Mooney and staff at Ainslie. Private cremation. A celebration of Clarrie's life will be held and advised at a later date.



logo


logo
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -