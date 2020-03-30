|
ANDREWS Clarence James (Andy) Ex R.A.N Born at the Pilot Station Low head on 2.4.1923 Died peacefully at Ainslie Low Head, 29.3.2020 Only son of Charles and Amy. Loved little bother of Sylvia, Una and Ena. Husband of Dora for almost 72 years. Father of Douglas (dec.), Maria, Steven, Rosalie (dec.), Linda and David. Father-in-law of Peter, Elly, Danny, Peter, Nicole; Richard and Loretta. "Poppy Andy" and "Old Pop" to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved them all and we loved him. Special thanks to Dr Tim Mooney and staff at Ainslie. Private cremation. A celebration of Clarrie's life will be held and advised at a later date.
Published in The Examiner on Mar. 30, 2020