Christopher MCCAUSLAND


1952 - 2019
Christopher MCCAUSLAND Notice
McCAUSLAND Christopher 6.7.1952 - 6.8.2019 Passed away with his family by his side. Beloved husband of Ruth. Loving father and father-in-law of Iain Elodie; Joanna and Matt; Nathan and Paula; Dwayne and Rebecca. Loving Poppy Chris of Oliver, Maxim, Joseph; Noah, Hunter; William; and two babies joining the family soon. Son of Joseph McCausland and Joan Rogers (both dec.), Loved brother of Michael (UK), Kelvin and families Funeral Notice in Saturdays paper



Published in The Examiner on Aug. 8, 2019
