Mount Alexander Funerals
240 High Street Kangaroo Flat
Kangaroo Flat/Castlemaine, Victoria 3555
(03) 5447 0927
Saturday, Jun. 6, 2020
1:30 PM
Morris Christopher James Safford (Kit) Kit died on 30th May 2020, aged 90. Much loved husband of Helen, father of Susie, Celia and Megan, grandfather of Claire, Tom, Guy, Sam and Will. Due to the current restrictions, a private service will be held on Saturday 6th June 2020 at 1.30pm in the Chapel of Mount Alexander Funerals, Castlemaine, Victoria. If you wish to attend the service please contact Susie on 0412 207 737 or [email protected] If you wish to join us for the service via live stream, please go to www.mafunerals.com.au and click on live stream on the home page. If you would like to leave your name or message in Kit's condolence book, please send your email to [email protected] or phone 5470 5951.
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2020
