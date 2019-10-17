|
O'REILLY Christopher Barry (Chris) 3.3.1951 - 15.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at St. Lukes. Dearly loved hubby of Vicki. Adored and loving father of Angela, Melinda, Karen (dec) and Christal, much loved father in law of Pete, Andrew and Matt. Adored Grandad of Jasmine, Thomas, Archie, Millie, Hudson, Sonny and Piper. Baz courageously fought a hard battle to stay with us all, but he is now peacefully resting with Karen. You will be missed and forever in our hearts. Special thanks to Dr Usi, Dr Mathews, Fiona and all the supportive and caring staff at the Holman Clinic, Renal Unit LGH and Kings Meadows, LGH and St Lukes. Your thoughtful care always brought a smile to Chris' face and will never be forgotten.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 17, 2019