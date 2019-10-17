Home
Christopher Barry "Chris" O'REILLY

Christopher Barry "Chris" O'REILLY Notice
O'REILLY Christopher Barry (Chris) Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Mr Christopher Barry O'Reilly (Chris) at the Church of the Apostles, Margaret Street, on Monday 21st October 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. The interment to follow in the Carr Villa Ltd Mon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Holman Clinic or Renal Unit would be appreciated and may be made at the service. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



logo
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 17, 2019
