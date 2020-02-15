|
|
HOLMES (nee Darby) Christine Rosemary Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Loving wife of John. Loved and loving mother of Katie. Sister and sister-in-law of Mike, Robyn, Jenny, and Judy.
Sincere thanks to staff at Mt St Vincent and NWRH oncology for their compassionate care of Christine.
Private cremation. Donations in Christine's memory may be made to the .
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a morning tea in Christine's memory to be held at the Garden Room, 100 Eastland Drive, Ulverstone, at 11 am on TUESDAY, February 18, 2020
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020