Home
Services
Vincent Funeral Services
100 Eastland Drive
Ulverstone, Tasmania 7315
(03) 6425 6611
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine HOLMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Rosemary HOLMES

Add a Memory
Christine Rosemary HOLMES Notice
HOLMES (nee Darby) Christine Rosemary Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020. Loving wife of John. Loved and loving mother of Katie. Sister and sister-in-law of Mike, Robyn, Jenny, and Judy.

Sincere thanks to staff at Mt St Vincent and NWRH oncology for their compassionate care of Christine.



Private cremation. Donations in Christine's memory may be made to the .



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a morning tea in Christine's memory to be held at the Garden Room, 100 Eastland Drive, Ulverstone, at 11 am on TUESDAY, February 18, 2020



logo
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -