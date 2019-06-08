GREEN (nee Button) Christine Anne (Chrissie) 1.9.1951 - 6.6.2019







Daughter of Bruce and Peggy (both dec). Loved and loving mother of twins Benjamin (dec) and Nicholas. Mother-in-law of Jacinta and adored granny of Billie and Bronte.







So dearly loved, so sadly missed.







Old Mother Hubbard







Hubbard - You kept fighting right until the end but it got too much to bear any longer. Words can't describe how much you will be missed by Jacinta, Billie, Bronte and myself. Thank you for everything you have taught and done for me over the years, it will never be forgotten. Reunited with Ben at last. Rest easy Hubbard. Gone but not forgotten. Nic and Jacinta.







Granny - We love you to the moon and back xxx Billie and Bronte.







Special thanks to Hubbard's dear friend Jo for all of her help and care over the last few weeks. We are forever grateful. Published in The Examiner on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary