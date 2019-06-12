Home
RYAN Christine Ann Late of Ashgrove. Passed away on 8th June, 2019. Aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Rod. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Steven & Htee, Tracy & Phil (dec), Lynda & Michael. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Barbara & Ron (dec). Loving nanny and great-nanny. So loved and missed. Family and friends of Christine are invited to attend a celebration for her life, at the Pinnaroo Chapel, 285 Graham Road, Bridgeman Downs, on Monday 17th June, commencing 1 p.m. (07) 3252 2031



Published in The Examiner on June 12, 2019
