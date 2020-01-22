Home
FIELDING Chris 22.2.1957 - 16.1.2020

Loving and devoted husband to Jan.

Treasured dad of Jodi and Don, Abby and Chris and ever so loving Poppy Boots to Josie, Coco, Juda, Ella and Jackson.

The words are few, they are not needed, we already knew what each other was thinking.



'A gentle touch,

a cheeky wink,

a loving glance,

we shared a link,

my heart is broken,

aches with pain,

but my love is within

until we dance again.'



My beautiful soul mate and best friend sleep peacefully sweetheart, I'm right beside you, your darling Jan.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020
