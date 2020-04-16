Home
Charles Ernest LOCKWOOD


1952 - 2020
Charles Ernest LOCKWOOD Notice
Lockwood Charles Ernest 8/3/1952 - 4/4/2020 Charles Ernest Lockwood, A Retired Chief Petty Officer in the Royal Navy, passed away peacefully at his home in Selby, North Yorkshire on Saturday 4th April 2020. He will be greatly missed by his three children, Tracy Turner, Brian Newbury and Andrew Lockwood and his five Grandchildren: Victoria, Madison, Benjamin, Jayden and Molly-Ann. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him, but his friends and family far and wide will remember him fondly. 'Fair winds, Calm Seas, Stand easy Shipmate, your work is done"
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 16, 2020
