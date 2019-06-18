Home
Services
J.A. Dunn Funeral Directors
205 Brisbane St
Launceston, Tasmania 7250
(03) 6331 2488
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine DEXTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Anne DEXTER

Notice Condolences

Catherine Anne DEXTER Notice
DEXTER Catherine Anne Loving mother of Robert. Grandmother of Anthony, Annabella (dec.), Lucas and Chelsea. Passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019. You will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Catherine's Funeral Service which will be held at the J. A. Dunn Funeral Chapel, 199 Brisbane Street, Launceston on THURSDAY, June 20, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service her burial will take place at Carr Villa Memorial Park. No flowers by request instead donations to assist Catherine's family would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.