DEXTER Catherine Anne Loving mother of Robert. Grandmother of Anthony, Annabella (dec.), Lucas and Chelsea. Passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2019. You will be sadly missed but never forgotten. Family and friends are warmly invited to attend Catherine's Funeral Service which will be held at the J. A. Dunn Funeral Chapel, 199 Brisbane Street, Launceston on THURSDAY, June 20, 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the Service her burial will take place at Carr Villa Memorial Park. No flowers by request instead donations to assist Catherine's family would be appreciated.
Published in The Examiner on June 18, 2019