|
|
VISSER Catharina (Rineke) 19 June 1947 - 13 May 2020 Passed away peacefully at home in Exeter in the presence of her family. Dearly loved and devoted wife of Claas VISSER. Loved eldest daughter of Roelf and Miep VOS (both dec). Loved sister and sister in law of Yanny and Lot; Michael and Cathy; Joy and Dirk; Harry and Wilma; and Leonie and Tone. Dearly loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Mark; Paul and Jacqui; Olivia and Daniel; Nick and Nicole. Loved and adored stepmother to Tania, Jason and Matthew. Much loved Oma to Ashleigh, Cody; Lachlan, Max; Neve; Briley, Cooper, Hunter; and Marlee. A private funeral for Rineke will held on Tuesday 19 May 2020 at 1.30pm. The service will be live streamed and a link for viewing can be found at www.lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au/upcoming-funerals Privately cremated.
Published in The Examiner on May 16, 2020