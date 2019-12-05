|
LAUGHER (nee Bradshaw) Carolyn "Carol" Joan 12.1.1950 - 3.12.2019
Eldest daughter of Joan and Douglas (both dec.). Loved wife and best friend of Tony. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Joanne and Brian (dec.), Melissa and Stuart. Adored nan of Luke. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Ivan and Penny, Peter and Julie, Dianne and Michael, Jan and Neil, Graham and Christine, Bob and Helen, and Chris. Loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
You fought a long brave battle to stay with us for as long as you could.
Thanks to Doctors Tempone and Durieux.
Always loved and remembered.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 5, 2019