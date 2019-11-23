|
BARWICK Carol Anne 9.7.1955 - 20.11.2019
Daughter of Steve Hodgetts (dec.), and Margaret and Brian Walker. Sister of Rex and Lynn. Former wife of Leo. Loved and loving mother of Sally (dec.), Anna, Andrew and Ashlee. Beloved grandma to all her grandchildren.
Now at peace with Dad and Sally.
Private cremation with the celebration of Life to be held after, at the Cosgrove Park Bowls Club, 25 Waveney St, South Launceston on Monday 25th November, 2019, commencing at 2 p.m. All are most welcome to attend.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 23, 2019