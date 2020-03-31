Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Carol Ann WEBB

Carol Ann WEBB Notice
WEBB (nee Clark) Carol Ann Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Sam and Jason and Jen and Rob. Adored and treasured nan of Lil, Grace, Isabella and Ryan.



Loved and cherished daughter of Joan and Terry Clark. Dearly loved sister of Kelvin, Danny and Tez.



We are proud of you mum for the courageous way you faced dementia. Finally reunited with dad, may you both Rest In Peace xxx



Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held.



Published in The Examiner from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
