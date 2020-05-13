Home
Byron Wayne "Slaz" SPAULDING


1947 - 2020
Byron Wayne "Slaz" SPAULDING Notice
SPAULDING Byron Wayne (Slaz) 02.12.1947 - 09.05.2020 After a short illness, Wayne passed away peacefully in the Gibson Ward at Calvary/St John's Hospital on Saturday 9th May 2020. Younger son of Willie and Kathleen Spaulding (both dec), formerly of Nubeena and Dunalley. Dearly loved and loving husband and soul mate of Roslyn. Loved father of Carolyn. Grandfather of Georgia and Xavier. Respected and loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian and Margaret Spaulding and Noreen and Peter Wilson. Dearest uncle of Jodie, Lisa, Melanie and Dean (dec) and their families. Much admired, respected and special step-father of Anita, Andrew (dec), Louise and Rebecca. Special grandfather of William and Evelyn Cunningham and adored 'Poppy Wayne' of Amelia, Fletcher and Henry Mason. Grateful thanks to Dr Tim Jackson; Doctors, Nurses and all staff at the ICON Cancer Centre Hobart and all who cared for Wayne in the Gibson Unit at Calvary/St John's Hospital. A beautiful soul gone travelling and fishing Private cremation



Published in The Examiner on May 13, 2020
