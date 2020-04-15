|
Wright Bruce Milroy 14/1/1955 - 13/4/2020 Life member of Waterside Workers Federation and Beauty Point Cricket Club. Passed away peacefully with family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with illness. Our legend, our hero. Our hearts are broken forever. We had so many more memories to make. Dearly loved husband of Lynda and absolutely adored Dad and father-in-law of Tristan; Amy and Bill; Gemma and Brett; Jacob and Tiffany. The most precious Poppo of Rocko and Poppy. Most loved brother and brother-in-law. A very special uncle to so many nieces and nephews, and a loyal friend to many. We loved him dearly and will never forget him. A memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate Bruce.
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 15, 2020