Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Bruce MCGAUGHEY


1947 - 2020
Bruce MCGAUGHEY Notice
MCGAUGHEY Bruce 31.10.1947 - 3.1.2020



Passed quietly away after a short battle with cancer. Loved husband of Marilyn for almost 50 years. Sweet is the sleep that ends all pain, may his dear soul rest in peace. Till we meet again



Dad we knew the time was coming when we would say goodbye, our hearts are filled with sadness but the memories will never die. Love forever Cheryl, Andrew, Joshua and Aaden.



Deep in my heart memories are kept of my dad, I will never forget. Love Mark



Loved father of Adrian.



Your wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Forever daddy's little girl. Love you forever, Bec and Justin. Love you Pop, Zara, Zane and Logan.



Though his smile has gone forever and his hands we cannot touch. We shall never lose the memories of the Dad and Pop we loved so much. Love Hannah, Jake, Scarlett, Bonnie and Eloise.



Privately cremated at his request



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 11, 2020
