MONTGOMERY Bruce John (Monty) 05.03.1948 - 27.01.2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce Monty lost his courageous battle with cancer on Monday 27th January. Devoted husband and loving best friend of Vicki; adored father and father-in-law of Kate and Scott, Olivia and Pete; the very best Pappa to Molly, Ella, Will and Poppy. Much loved son of Marion and Danny (dec) and warm and loving brother and brother-in-law to Jennifer, Anne and Ian, Rod and Dee. Our sincere thanks to the wonderful medical staff who cared for Monty, especially Dr Cristina Moldovan and staff at the Icon Centre, Dr Scott Macrossan, and all staff at St Johns Gibson Unit. Will be so sadly missed by everyone. Funeral to be held Friday (31st January, 2020), details in Thursday's Mercury.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020