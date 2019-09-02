|
PETERS Briarna Olive Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of the late Briarna Peters, which will be held in the Chapel of Parkside Funerals, 254 East Cam Rd, Burnie, on FRIDAY, September 6, 2019, commencing at 1pm.This will followed by interment in the Burnie Lawn Cemetery. In honour of her memory, guests are asked if they can wear a touch of pink or purple. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Fight Cancer Foundation, Challenge Supporting Kids with Cancer, The Kids Cancer Project and The Fairy Godmothers.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 2, 2019