Home
Services
Parkside Funerals
254 East Cam Road, Burnie
Burnie, Tasmania 7320
(03) 6433 4010
Resources
More Obituaries for Briarna PETERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Briarna Olive PETERS

Briarna Olive PETERS Notice
PETERS Briarna Olive Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service to Celebrate the life of the late Briarna Peters, which will be held in the Chapel of Parkside Funerals, 254 East Cam Rd, Burnie, on FRIDAY, September 6, 2019, commencing at 1pm.This will followed by interment in the Burnie Lawn Cemetery. In honour of her memory, guests are asked if they can wear a touch of pink or purple. In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Fight Cancer Foundation, Challenge Supporting Kids with Cancer, The Kids Cancer Project and The Fairy Godmothers.
Published in The Examiner on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Briarna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.