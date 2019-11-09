|
|
STACEY Brian William 22.11.1951 - 4.11.2019 "The Old Campaigner" Passed away surrounded by loved ones. Loving son of Bernice and Mark (both dec.). Loved brother of Marcia, Peter, Ann and Dale. Loving father of Jodi, Narelle, Toni, Luke and Jamie. Loving grandfather of all his grandchildren. Lebrina hill will never be the same, you lived a colourful life your way - there will only ever be one Brian Stacey. You were larger than life, loved beyond words and always will be. Your last fight in life was the hardest one but you fought with everything you had. Reunited with your little white dove Coz. Rest in Peace and Fly High
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 9, 2019