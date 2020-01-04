|
|
READY Brian Edward Robert 25.3.1944-30.12.2019 Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved and cherished husband of Rhonda for 47 years. Much loved and loving father and father-in-law of Amanda and Michael Morrisby, Tania and Ian Robertson. Special Pop to his four grandchildren Luke and Jessica Morrisby, Briele and Zarli Robertson. You are now at peace. Treasured memories of you are ours to keep forever in our hearts. A true gentleman at rest. Special thanks to Dr D Rose, and Dr A Durieux. Privately cremated at Brian's request.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020