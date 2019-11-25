|
STINGEL Brian Douglas 5.10.1943 - 24.11.2019 Loving husband of Robyn for the past 53 years. Cherished only son of Reg (dec) and Muriel, beloved father and father-in-law of Karen and Dennis, Glenda and Darren and Kylie and Nico. Proud and loving Pop of Emily, James, Alyssa, Thomas, Mitchell and Talia, special friend of Cale and Leila. Our hearts are broken but full of love and cherished memories. Fishing and hunting while looking down on all his family and friends. "Tight Lines"
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 25, 2019