REYNOLDS Brian Arthur Francis (Pye) 20.4.1933 - 4.10.2019
Late of Queenstown. Loved and caring husband of Bonnie for 64 years.
Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of David and Jen, Adrian and Vickie, Michael and Bernie, and Deb and Ash.
Devoted pop of Nicky, Samantha, Justin, Aaron, Mathew, Patricia, Bianca, Joshua, Zac and Ali. Adored pop of all his great grand children.
Son of the late Vera and Frank Reynolds and brother and brother-in-law of John and Aileen (dec), and Peter and Margaret.
Son-in-law of the late Millicent and Aubrey Hull and Jack Saunders.
It's now time for you to rest your weary legs.
Sleep peacefully.
Published in The Examiner on Oct. 8, 2019