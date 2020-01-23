Home
HC Millington P//L
The Cottage, Queens Walk, Cornelian Bay
Hobart, Tasmania 7008
(03) 6211 4888
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:30 PM
St Johns Anglican Church
New Town
View Map
Reverend Brian Anthony RAYNER


1940 - 2020
RAYNER The Reverend Brian Anthony Minister of Religion of the Anglican Diocese of Tasmania 08.02.1940 - 19.01.2020 Beloved son of the late Ronald and Betty Rayner. Brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Cheryl. Loved husband of Jenni (dec) and adored and cherished father of Fleur. Son-in-law of the late Max and Nancy Perkins and brother-in-law of Heather Braxton. Loved and remembered by his cousin Barbara Coe. Funeral service to be held in Hobart on Wednesday January 29 at 2.30pm at St Johns Anglican Church, New Town.



Published in The Examiner on Jan. 23, 2020
