Brett (Slim) WOODS


1967 - 2019
WOODS Brett (Slim) 19.3.1967 - 20.7.2019 Passed away suddenly on Saturday 20th July doing what he loved up the bush with Ruger. Soulmate of Cindy and step dad to Sascha. Dad of Kahlinda and Guy and Pop to Amber, Leah and Phoebe. Most loved Dad of Kirsten and Jason and Pop to Nate and Elsie. Privately cremated at Brett's request. A gathering to celebrate Brett and all the good times is being held at The Castle Hotel, Bothwell on Saturday 3rd August 2019, commencing at 1pm Please wear an item of 'cammo' in remembrance of Brett.
Published in The Examiner on July 26, 2019
