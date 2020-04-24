Home
Brett "Baldie" HARMON


1960 - 2020
Brett "Baldie" HARMON Notice
HARMON Brett 'Baldie' 15.12.60 - 18.4.20

Beloved father of Damien & Rhiannon. Loving son of Lynette & Kenneth (Dec). Treasured brother of Kim, Tak (Paul) & Grub (Teena). Forever remembered for having a big heart, being a loving & proud father, & for having unconditional love for your family & friends. We will miss you beyond words, G.B.N.F. Forever in our hearts, love always, Christine (dec), Damien, Rhiannon, Tak, Tom & Troy (dec).



You fought a mighty battle, but with much sadness, you rode off. We all love you to the moon & back. Love Ruth, Ma, Jason & families.

'Keep your sword arm free'



My darling, funny, smiley Brett, who loved his family so much. Love you. Mum



Your smiling face lit up the room. Love you always. From Kim, Abby, Nigel, Campbell, Maggie, Jadd, Talita & Michael.



Always the entertainer. Love you & will miss you. From Teena (Grub), Ren, Samuel and Amelia.



Luv ya Bro. From Tak.



Private Cremation



logo
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 24, 2020
