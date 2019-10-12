Home
Brad JONES


1994 - 2019
Brad JONES Notice
JONES Brad 21.12.1994 - 3.10.2019 Tragically taken by an accident. Dearly loved 'Brad' (dad) of Jett and Xander. Partner of Shania. Precious only son of Angela and Phil. Loved brother and favourite uncle of Steph and Sean, Jaymie, Raiden; Taylor and Rhys, Sherridan, Savannah; and Maddison. Dearly loved by his 'Grinner' (Nan). Thank you to the police and emergency services for their respect and kindness shown. Brad's farewell will be held on Friday 18.10.2019. Please contact family for details.



Published in The Examiner on Oct. 12, 2019
