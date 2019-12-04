|
PORTHOUSE Bevis Mary 12th April 1940 - 28th November 2019
Passed away peacefully, after a long illness. Loved wife of Larry. Loved and loving mother and mother in law of Debbie and David, Cheryl and Chris, Jenny and Johnny, Michelle, Shane (dec.), and Donna and Wilbur. Adored Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Maisie and Syd Smith. Beloved and loving sister.
A golden heart stopped beating
Two hands were laid to rest,
God broke our hearts to prove
He only takes the best.
Privately cremated.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019