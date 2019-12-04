Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Bevis Mary PORTHOUSE


1940 - 2019
Bevis Mary PORTHOUSE Notice
PORTHOUSE Bevis Mary 12th April 1940 - 28th November 2019

Passed away peacefully, after a long illness. Loved wife of Larry. Loved and loving mother and mother in law of Debbie and David, Cheryl and Chris, Jenny and Johnny, Michelle, Shane (dec.), and Donna and Wilbur. Adored Nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Maisie and Syd Smith. Beloved and loving sister.



A golden heart stopped beating

Two hands were laid to rest,

God broke our hearts to prove

He only takes the best.



Privately cremated.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019
