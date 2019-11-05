|
|
PLUMBRIDGE Beverley November 5, 2004 Fifteen sad years today since you had to leave, but I know you remain close, helping and guiding the way through the next door of life, as you always did. I think of you every day and the love and life we shared, you are in my heart forever. - Your husband David. Your life was full of loving deeds, forever thoughtful of our special needs. Today and tomorrow, our whole life through, we will always cherish and remember you. - Your children and families.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 5, 2019