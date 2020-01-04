|
WOOD (nee Hope) Beverley Mary Passed away suddenly and peacefully at Respect Aged Care Tyler Village on Thursday January 2, 2020 aged 87 years. Much loved and loving wife of Terence (dec.) for 39 years and loved wife of John Freeman (dec.). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Julienne and John de Jong; Cherylee and John Wood; Michael and Anita Wood; Leanne (in Heaven); Robert and Michelle Wood; Carolyn and Paul Cousins; and Helen and Michael Waters. Loved Nan of Tanya, Melissa and Leigh de Jong; Liarna, Angela, Nicholas (in Heaven), Anthony and Cameron Burrows; Oliver, Harry and Eden Wood; Courtney, Leah, Jarrod and Tayla Parker; Ashlee and Bradley Waters. Loved Great-Nan of her 15 great grandchildren. Loved daughter of the late Frank and May Hope and loving sister and sister-in-law of Robert (Bob) and Kathleen Hope and Joy and Ray Pearson. To the world she was just one; to us she was our world.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 4, 2020