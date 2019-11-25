|
|
FORRESTER Bevan Thomas 12.8.1934 - 22.11.2019
Passed away peacefully at Tyler Village, surrounded by family.
Son of Hubert and Vera, brother to Ray, John and Graeme (all dec.)
Devoted and cherished husband of Shirley.
Proud and loving father and father-in-law to Neale and Teresa, Al and Louise, Pete and Karen.
Loving pop, adored by Thomas and Alex, Shakira, John (dec.) and Shannon, and Joseph.
Great grandpop to Alexi, Luca and Natalia.
o0o
Together, we will all be okay.
o0o
A life well lived that was an inspiration to us all. We thank you for your guidance, wisdom and love each and every day. Memories that we will cherish forever. We love you pop. Go ahead and snore your head off as now your peace has come. Love Neale, Teresa, Thomas, Alex and Rosie.
o0o
There will always be a special place in our hearts reserved just for you. You showed us how wonderful a life can be when filled with love. You are so loved, and we will miss you dearly. Alan, Louise and Shannon, and Shakira, Trent, Alexi, Luca and Natalia.
o0o
Poppy, thanks for always giving up your time, for teaching and shaping us into who we are. Forever in our hearts, Pete, Karen, Joseph and Piper.
o0o
Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Tyler Village for their loving care and support.
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 25, 2019