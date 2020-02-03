Home
Services
Vincent Funeral Services
100 Eastland Drive
Ulverstone, Tasmania 7315
(03) 6425 6611
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty SIBLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Sylvia SIBLEY

Add a Memory
Betty Sylvia SIBLEY Notice
SIBLEY Betty Sylvia 5.8.1933 - 31.1.2020

Passed away peacefully at the Wynyard Care Centre. Loved wife of Rex Sibley and Kerry Lucas (both dec.). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Julianne and Stephen Farrow, Christine and Ron Wardman, Peter and Judy Lucas, Kerryn Lucas and Mal Metcalf, and Alison and Ricky Cross. Special nan of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great granddaughter.

A rose in God's

garden. Precious

memories of you

will last forever.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vincent Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -