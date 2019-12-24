|
CRAGG, Betty May (nee Brown) 23.12.1930 - 23.12.2019 Died peacefully. Loved and loving wife of Bert (dec.) for 68 years. Daughter of Horace and Alma Brown. Much loved mother of Stephanie, Alison, Christine and Denise. Adored Nan of 8 grandchildren and Nanny Betty of 12 great grandchildren. Til we meet again, "Hooray my old Darlin' " Dearest and much loved mum of Stephanie Templeton. Pop of Phil and Dez Templeton, Joanne and Matthew Coates, Liz and Shane Kirkland. Poppy Bert of Joshua, Emily, Sophie, Kaden, Braith, Hannah and Nathan. A great mentor, role model, and example of how strong women live. Adored mum of Alison Johnston. Nan to Mat and Mel, Owen and Fiona. Nanny Betty to Nina, Mia, Poppy, Toby, and Elliotte. Will live for ever in our hearts. Loved and loving mum and nan of Christine Franks, Sebastian and Chelsea. Our guide and mentor, walking beside us always. Much loved and respected mum and mother-in-law of Denise and Ian Wotherspoon. Adored nan of Molly; her "little darling". To know her was to love her. So dearly loved, so sadly missed.
Published in The Examiner on Dec. 24, 2019