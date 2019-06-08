Home
Betty Jean PHILPOTT

Betty Jean PHILPOTT Notice
PHILPOTT Betty Jean 8.7.1934 - 6.6.2019

Passed away peacefully at Regis Care Norwood in her 85th year.

Dearly beloved wife of Ken for 67 years. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Kathy and Greg, Steven and Carol, Wayne and Jane, Dale and Melissa, Debbie (dec.) and Robert. Cherished Nan and Great Nan to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Daughter of the late Les and Jean Shelton. Sister and sister-in-law of Dulcie (dec.) and Gordon, Reg (dec.) and Barbara, Doug and Bev, Geoff and Wendy (both dec.).



Forever in our hearts, reunited with Deb.
Published in The Examiner on June 8, 2019
