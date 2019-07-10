|
HEFFERNAN Betty 26.3.1925 - 8.7.2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Kanangra, Deloraine. Much loved daughter of the late Caroline (Floss) and Ariel Woods. Loved sister and sister in law of Joan and Mick Bullock (both dec), Ben and Monica Woods (both dec), Laurie and Marion (dec) and Barbara (dec) Woods, John (dec) and Fay Woods. Loved by her nieces and nephews. Dearly beloved and loving wife of the late John Charles (Jack Heffernan). Loved mother and mother in law of Veronica and Owen (dec) Darby, Ann and Gilbert Viney, Nicholas and Nancy. Loved Nan of Adrian, John, and Mitch and families; Joann, Stephanie, Westley and Bridget and families. 'A beautiful soul now at peace.'
Published in The Examiner on July 10, 2019