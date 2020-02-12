|
PARSONS Beth 10.5.1932-11.2.2020 Passed away peacefully in the Gibson Ward, St Johns Hospital. Daughter of Olive and Len Parsons (both dec), much loved sister and sister-in-law of Jack (dec) and Betty (dec), Geoff (dec) and Dulcie, and Les and Tina; and half-sister of Oliver (dec), Emily (dec) and Aileen (dec). Loving aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt to their families. An amazing lady, and an incredible journey from employment as a school monitor at age 13 to State Supervisor of Speech & Drama in Tasmania, and national recognition as a leading arts educator. She loved, and gave much to, her family and many dear friends, and had a strong connection with the natural environment. A selfless and truly good person. Sadly missed, a great loss. Please see Saturday's Examiner for funeral details.
Published in The Examiner on Feb. 12, 2020