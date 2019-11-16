Home
Beryl Patricia (KERRISON) POWELL


1932 - 2019
Beryl Patricia (KERRISON) POWELL Notice
POWELL (nee Kerrison) Beryl Patricia 19.07.1932 - 13.11.2019 Dearly loved wife of Rex (dec.), much loved mother and mother-in-law of Rex (dec.), Trevor and Wendy, Wendy and Marcus Cook. Loved Nan to Graeme, Christine, Kelli and Jacki. Loved Great-Nan to Alysha, Kaleb, Theodore and Lillian. Taken from our lives, but not from our hearts. I hold you close within my heart, and there you will remain. To walk with me through out my life, until we meet again. You were a mother in a million, I loved you till the end. I lost two special things that day, my Mum and my best friend. We will miss you Mum, your loving son Trevor, and daughter-in-law Wendy. Adored and loving mum of Wendy, mother-in-law of Marcus, devoted Nan of Kelli and Jacki. A loving and caring mum who was always there for us with no questions asked. You will be sadly missed. Go the Saints. God looked around His garden, and found an empty space. Then He looked down upon this earth and saw your tired face. He put His arms around you, and lifted you to rest, God's garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. Loved and loving grandmother of Christine, and loved great-grandmother of Alysha and Kaleb. Loved and remembered always. Graeme and Ruth. Great Nan Powell, you were loving, kind, generous and amazing. I will miss you. Love Lillian xo Great Nan Powell, you were a very nice person. I will miss our cuddles. Love from Theodore.



logo
Published in The Examiner on Nov. 16, 2019
