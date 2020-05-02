Home
Finney Funeral Services
34 Nunamina Avenue
Kings Meadows, Tasmania 7250
03 6343 2266
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
1925 - 2020
Bertha Annie DAWSON Notice
DAWSON (nee McIntyre) Bertha Annie 15.12.1925-29.4.2020



Formerly of Osterley and The Land Army, Scottsdale.



Passed away peacefully at Glenara Lakes Nursing Home.



Loving wife of Vivian (dec). Loving mother of Sherril and Laurie, Greg and Tony. Cherished nan of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Daughter of Christina and Richard McIntyre (both dec). Sister to Gordon, Tom, Merle, Claudia, Yula and Leon (all dec).



A patient sufferer

now at rest.

Gone to be with Dad.



Private burial.



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 2, 2020
