MANSHANDEN (nee Foley) Bernardine Mary Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of the soul of Mrs Bernardine Mary (nee Foley) Manshanden at St. Finn Barrs Catholic Church, Invermay Road, Invermay on Wednesday 4th September 2019, commencing at 11.30am. The interment will follow in the Carr Villa Ltd. Mon. Lawn Cemetery. A flower from your garden or a donation to Tyler Village (staff) would be appreciated and may be made at the service. T M FOLEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS NICHOLAS LEE Ph. 6334 3388



Published in The Examiner on Sept. 2, 2019
