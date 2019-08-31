|
|
MANSHANDEN (nee Foley) Bernardine Mary 16/02/40 - 29/08/19 Loved and loving mother of Margaret and Stephen Adlard; Gaylene Elmer; Maria and Graeme Richardson; Damian and Aimee Manshanden; and Anthony Manshanden. Loved Nanny to Matthew and Emma, Alicia and Miman and Aaron and Mike; Casey, Ben and Brianna; Jordan and Millie, Brandon; Tessa and Sam, Ashlea and Luke, and Toby; and Xavier and Will. Adored great grandmother to Oliver; Rockeem and Milo and those known of and expected. Sincere thanks to all at Tyler Village for all their love, wonderful care and support over the past 19 years. You never failed to do your best, Your heart was true and tender, You simply lived for those you loved, And those you loved remember.
Published in The Examiner from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019