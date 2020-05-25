Home
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
3:00 PM
Barry John WRIGHT


1937 - 2020
Barry John WRIGHT Notice
Wright Barry John 18.2.1937 - 23.5.2020 Loved and loving husband of Jan. Loved father, pop and great pop of Peter, Julie, Gail, Graham; Duane, Tony, Kylie, and their families. Loved brother of Trevor (dec), Aileen, Val (dec), Joan, Christine, and families. Finally at peace. Barry's funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 3.00 p.m. This service can be accessed by live stream at https://www.lethborgfamilyfunerals.com.au/upcoming-funerals



logo
Published in The Examiner on May 25, 2020
