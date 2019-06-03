|
WHITEMORE Barry John Passed away at the LGH on June 2, 2019. Aged 74 years. Loved husband of Virginia (Gigi) and adored father of Laila and step-father of Regina. Son of Harry and Elsie Whitemore (both dec.), and brother and brother-in-law of Alan (dec.) and Verna, Tony and Marlene, Ian and Suzanne, and Julie (dec.). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of the LGH for their wonderful care. Private cremation at Barry's request.
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2019