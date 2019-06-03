Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry WHITEMORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry John WHITEMORE

Notice Condolences

Barry John WHITEMORE Notice
WHITEMORE Barry John Passed away at the LGH on June 2, 2019. Aged 74 years. Loved husband of Virginia (Gigi) and adored father of Laila and step-father of Regina. Son of Harry and Elsie Whitemore (both dec.), and brother and brother-in-law of Alan (dec.) and Verna, Tony and Marlene, Ian and Suzanne, and Julie (dec.). Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the doctors and staff of the LGH for their wonderful care. Private cremation at Barry's request.



logo
Published in The Examiner on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.