SAUNDERS Barry George 18-1-1939 to 12-4-2020 Second child of Geoff and Phyllis Saunders (formerly of 'Haggerstone', Perth). Loved brother of Stanley and brother-in-law of Vi (both dec'd). Uncle of Craig and Karen; Josephine and brother-in-law of Noel (dec'd) Moore. Uncle of Debbie, Darren, Glenn and Sharon; Diane and brother-in-law of Max (dec'd) Porter. Uncle of Michael, Grant and Brett; Robert; Elizabeth and brother-in-law of Graham Glanville. Uncle of Anthony, Michelle, and Joelene. Loved and loving uncle of all his nieces and nephews and their partners and adored great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully at the Melwood Ward, St Luke's. Our deep appreciation to all of the wonderful staff. Barry was "a good bloke" Private Funeral
Published in The Examiner on Apr. 14, 2020