MURFET Barry Douglas Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday the 5th of June 2019. Much loved partner and soulmate of Maree Underwood. Dearly loved father of David (Harry) and Catherine, father-in-law of Shannon, and friend of Megan. Devoted and adored Pop of Lachlan, and Byron. Eldest son of Laurence (dec.) and Valerie Murfet. Beloved brother of Sue and Don (both dec.), Dale and Christine, Lynette, Wayne, Helen and David, Craig and Kaye, Maree and Tim, and Karen. Grandson of Keith and Amy Hicks (both dec.). Nephew of Selwyn and Isabel (dec.), Dorothy and Graham, Robin and Cheryl (dec.). Grandson of Bernard and Ruby Murfet (both dec.). Nephew of Royce and Faye (both dec.), Stanley (dec.) and Betty, Rex (dec.) and Monica, Ian, Nancy and Graham, and Nita. Son-in-law of Maureen, brother-in-law and best mate of Tony and Susan, uncle to Chloe and Sam Underwood. Friend to Trevor and Jill Underwood.



Memories are ours to treasure until we are reunited again.



Go Pies. Published in The Examiner on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary